Home / Pune News / Two from one family arrested for murder in Bhosari

Two from one family arrested for murder in Bhosari

Murder happened at 4pm on Friday near the open grounds where the accused lived. Case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The deceased was identified as Raju Shankar Pawar (25), a resident Madhuban Colony in Devkar Vasti area of Chakrapani Vasahat in Bhosari. (Representative Photo)

A man and a woman from one family were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing a 25-year-old with their bare hands on Friday evening in Bhosari.

The deceased was identified as Raju Shankar Pawar (25), a resident Madhuban Colony in Devkar Vasti area of Chakrapani Vasahat in Bhosari.

The two accused were identified as Ramdas Anna Gaikwad (25) and Sonabai Anna Gaikwad (50), both residents of open grounds in Chakrapani Vasahat in Bhosari, Pune.

The murder happened at 4pm on Friday near the open grounds where the accused lived.



One of Pawar’s younger brother got into a fight with minor children from the Gaikwad family, according to the police. The elders of the families got involved in the physical fight during which the Gaikwads hit Pawar in the head and the chest, the complainant told the police.

The man succumbed to the blunt injuries caused by their blows. The two arrested people will be produced in court on Saturday for a police custody remand.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Arun Shankar Pawar (22) who lived with his now deceased brother.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station.

