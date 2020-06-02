Two held for murder of a man in broad daylight in Kondhwa

The Pune police arrested two persons and are on the lookout for two other accused of murdering a 46-year-old man in broad daylight in Kondhwa on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Babul Ibrahim Sayyed, a resident of Navajish Park in Kondhwa. He was the owner of a garage in Kasba peth. The two arrested have been identified as Saeeb Fareed Sayyed, 26, and Tousif Fareed Sayyed, 24, both residents of Kondhwa.

The deceased man was walking down the street on Monday at 6:30pm when the four men approached him, one of them was carrying a long blade. The four assaulted him with blows and kicks before attacking him with the blade on his head and neck. In the close circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area, the man appears to have sustained a grievous head injury.

According to the police, the reason behind the murder is suspected to be a dispute between the deceased and one of the four attackers since the past several years.

“They had been in a fight over something related to the shop since several years. We are yet to get the details of the reason behind the murder. However, on Monday, the father of the two arrested men complained to them about the now deceased man looking at him with anger during the day. The father of the two accused was going out to get gas filled in their cylinder,” said police inspector VinayaK Gaikwad of the Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint has been lodged by the relative of the deceased, who owns a spare parts shop in Kasba peth.

“There are three cases of physical violence registered at Faraskhana police station related to these two families starting 2015. The deceased has one of those cases registered against him while one of the accused has a total of four cases registered against him,” said PI Gaikwad.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Kondhwa police station against four persons.