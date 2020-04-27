Two-hour window to buy essentials leads to crowding; Pune Police consider 10am-2pm extension

The Pune police on Monday announced that there will likely be a relaxation in the timings for shops to remain open beyond 12 noon in the city. Currently, the entire city has been declared a containment zone and shops selling groceries and essential items have been allowed to run their business between 10am and 12 noon during the lockdown.

The time will be extended till 2pm taking into account the inconvenience caused to residents, who have been seen breaking social distancing norms in view of the small window to buy essential items.

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said that they have been considering extending the current relaxation timings till 2pm for certain areas.

While many housing societies and citizens had demanded that shops be open for half a day, Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol in his request to the police had stated that many people were stepping outside the house to buy essentials and social distancing was not being observed as the timings to buy items was short. According to residents, the time window to buy essential commodities is limited leading to shops being crowded and social distancing norms being violated with impunity.

“Residents should not take the relaxation in timings lightly and roam outside their homes. We have information that citizens go to shops multiple times to buy essentials, which must stop. If you go outside time and again you are more likely to get infected if you come in contact with a Covid-19 positive person. We will consider the request of implementing the relaxation for four hours,” said Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham.

In many areas such as Kondhwa, NIBM road, Padmawati, Katraj, Aundh and Baner, social distancing was absent when people stepped out to purchase vegetables and groceries. “The two-hour window is too limited for everyone to come out of their home and purchase essentials. As supply of vegetables and milk is also limited, people do not have any option, but to come out within that two-hour window, which leads to chaos,” said Amrita Mali, a resident of Sahakarnagar.

Sanjay Gaikwad, a resident of Salunke Vihar, said, “I had to wait for 45 minutes in the scorching sun to buy chicken, which earlier was an easy task. The two-hour window is putting severe pressure on the shopkeepers and buyers. We request the police authorities to increase the timings by two hours.”

Meanwhile, a senior citizen, Francis D Mello, who had stepped out to buy groceries in Wanowrie, said, “The queues are long and it is difficult to get things on time. There is lot of pressure on the shopkeepers as they have very less time on their hand. Relaxation in curfew timings will see less crowds on the roads as people will not panic.”

Rajeshkumar Chaudhary, who owns a grocery shop in Kondhwa, said, “The time is short and police take very strict action if we flout the rules. We are able to cater to only around 30 per cent of the customers in queue. Extension in timing will bring things back to normalcy.”