Home / Pune News / Two injured as containers collide on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Two injured as containers collide on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:06 IST

By Nadeem Inmadar,

Mangled remains were removed from the spot and the highway was opened for traffic within thirty minutes. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Two container vehicles coming from opposite directions collided on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Swami Narayan temple at 3 am on Wednesday.

According to police, two people have been injured in the accident and six cars have been damaged which piled up onto each other following the accident. No casualties were reported in the accident.

The drivers of the containers have been identified as Dnyansagar Natarayan ( 35), a resident of Chennai and Dhanush Selvam ( 35), a resident of Tamil Nadu. Police have booked Selvam on charges of rash and negligent driving.

The injured has been identified as car driver Gokarnlal Malik Ram ( 29), a resident of Wadgaonsheri and the second injured it yet to be identified, said police.



Devidas Gheware, incharge, Sinhagad police station rushed to the spot and summoned the fire brigade officials to remove the victims who were stuck in the damaged vehicles.

“The accident took place in quick succession before the respective vehicle drivers realised what was happening. We have booked the container driver for endangering lives of other commuters using the road,” he said.

Prashant Ranpise, chief, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade, said, “Two persons were stuck in the cars as the vehicles piled up in the accident. Our team rushed with the necessary equipment and gears and first aid was administered. No casualties were reported in the accident.”

“Initially the mangled remains were removed from the spot and the highway was opened for traffic within thirty minutes,” he said.

