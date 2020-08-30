Sections
Home / Pune News / Two injured as four vehicles ram into each other on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Two injured as four vehicles ram into each other on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Two people have been injured after four vehicles rammed into each other on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday morning.While two of the four vehicles were private cars, one was...

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two people have been injured after four vehicles rammed into each other on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday morning.

While two of the four vehicles were private cars, one was a tempo and the other was a gypsy of the Indian Army. All the vehicles were headed towards Mumbai, according to the highway control room official.

Police inspector Sujata Tanaawade of Rasayani police station was among the officials who visited the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“There were two men in the Army gypsy. One of them has minor injuries, but the second one has some injuries on his head and was rushed to MGM hospital. The officials had taken the injured away and started the process of decongesting,” said assistant sub-inspector Namdev Doke of Rasayani police station.



“In the Bhatan tunnel, the Gypsy was hit from the right rear side by a Maruti Swift car which led to the Gypsy drifting from lane 1 to lane 3. On lane 3, there was a Mahindra car which then rammed into the drifting Gypsy. The Mahindra car was followed by a truck which was followed by a small milk tempo that rammed into the truck. However, nobody else was injured besides the two in the Gypsy,” said ASI Doke.

The damage to the vehicles is being recorded in an accident report at Rasayani police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Road of honour: In Dhyan Chand’s name, 19 UP sportspersons to get a home link
Aug 30, 2020 18:17 IST
Two injured as four vehicles ram into each other on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Aug 30, 2020 18:14 IST
Quiet please! US Open players bemoan the sound of silence
Aug 30, 2020 18:11 IST
Nestle says essentials ‘taking precedence’ over luxury due to Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 30, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.