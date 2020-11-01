Two killed in two accidents in Mhalunge

Two people were killed in two separate accidents in Mhalunge, Chakan, on Friday. According to the police, two others were also injured in the incidents.

In the hit-and-run that happened on Friday evening, a tempo rammed into three two-wheelers and one car before fleeing the spot near Nashik highway road in Kuruli.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Jagannath Mahajan (30) who was working at a company in Chakan. He was residing in Dighi and was a native of Jalgaon, according to the police.

“He was riding a motorbike. All the vehicles were heading from Alandi phata to Spicer chowk. The tempo driver left the vehicle and fled after the incident,” said sub-inspector Sachin Suryavanshi of Mhalunge police outpost in Chakan police station jurisdiction who is investigating the case.

“The owner of the tempo said that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

The two injured have been identified as Girish Murlidhar Chaudhuri and Rakesh Sopan Gadekar. Both suffered fractures in their ankles, according to the police.

The tempo rammed into the two-wheelers and hit the rear of the car, according to the police.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 184, 134(b) of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Mhalunge chowky of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

In another incident that happened hours before the hit-and-run, a 20-year-old man was run over by a private bus in Mhalunge on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tanhaji Megha Supe (20), a resident of Nighoje, Khed and a native of Junnar.

“The bus was taking a turn to enter a company gate and the motorbike rider was coming from the opposite direction. The bus rammed into him and he died on the spot. We do not know much about the deceased yet as his family is coming from Junnar,” said assistant inspector Sarang Chavan of Mhalunge police outpost in Chakan police station jurisdiction.

The bus driver was issued a notice and released as the sections invoked are bailable and invite less than seven years in prison.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), and 427 of IPC was registered at Chakan police station against the driver.