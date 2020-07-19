Two meat shop owners booked for violating lockdown restrictions

Shutter half opened of a Chicken shop during lockdown at Bibwewadi road in Pune, India, on Saturday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The city police on Saturday booked two meat shop owners, one in Pimpri and another in Sahakarnagar, for keeping their shops open and violating the lockdown norms.

Between July 14 and July 18, all shops, including essential commodities retailers, were ordered to remain shut as per the authorities’ directives on lockdown.

A chicken shop was found open at Nehrunagar in Pimpri at 10:30 am on Friday. A police patrol found the shop open and registered a case for lockdown violation. The shop has been identified as New Bismilla Chicken Shop and the owner has been identified as Sameer Saleem Kureshi (21).

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 is registered at Pimpri police station.

In the second case, a meat shop was found open in Sahakarnagar on Friday morning.

A case under similar sections is registered at Sahakarnagar police station.