Sections
Home / Pune News / Two meat shop owners booked for violating lockdown restrictions

Two meat shop owners booked for violating lockdown restrictions

Between July 14 and July 18, all shops, including essential commodities retailers, were ordered to remain shut

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Shutter half opened of a Chicken shop during lockdown at Bibwewadi road in Pune, India, on Saturday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The city police on Saturday booked two meat shop owners, one in Pimpri and another in Sahakarnagar, for keeping their shops open and violating the lockdown norms.

Between July 14 and July 18, all shops, including essential commodities retailers, were ordered to remain shut as per the authorities’ directives on lockdown.

A chicken shop was found open at Nehrunagar in Pimpri at 10:30 am on Friday. A police patrol found the shop open and registered a case for lockdown violation. The shop has been identified as New Bismilla Chicken Shop and the owner has been identified as Sameer Saleem Kureshi (21).

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 is registered at Pimpri police station.



In the second case, a meat shop was found open in Sahakarnagar on Friday morning.

A case under similar sections is registered at Sahakarnagar police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

6% more rainfall than normal recorded in country so far; deficiency in North India: IMD
Jul 19, 2020 17:51 IST
Anurag, Varun claim Raat Akeli Hai was written much earlier than Knives Out
Jul 19, 2020 17:48 IST
House in Delhi collapses in seconds as drain overflows due to heavy rain | Watch
Jul 19, 2020 17:55 IST
Tamil Nadu miles ahead in testing, Palaniswami tells PM Modi in a phone call
Jul 19, 2020 17:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.