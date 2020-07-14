Sections
Two men swindled of Rs 3 lakh under KCB job pretext

Two men swindled of Rs 3 lakh under KCB job pretext

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:07 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

Three men were booked for duping two men of Rs 3 lakh each under the fake pretext of getting them a job at the Khadki Cantonment Board KCB).

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a KCB official. The two victims were promised a job as helpers in KCB offices.

While one of the victims was identified as Tukaram Dhere, the other person was identified as Ganesh Akhade. Pending their arrest, the police did not reveal the names of the accused.

The suspected forgery came to the notice of KCB after one of the victims arrived at the board office in December with an appointment letter with signature of Pramod Kumar Singh, chief executive officer, KCB, according to senior police inspector Rajendra Sahane of Khadki police station.



“They both paid Rs 3 lakh each to two of the three men. The amount was deposited in their bank accounts,” said PI Sahane.

A complaint application was made by KCB chief executive officer in the month of February to the Pune police commissioner’s office for a suspected case of forgery of his signature, according to police.

Officials of the crime branch are now investigating the case.

A case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 9using forged document as genuine), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station.

