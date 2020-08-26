Sections
Two minors apprehended for murder of 17-year-old in Pune

Two minors apprehended for murder of 17-year-old in Pune

Victim and accused were friends: police

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The deceased Ayan Ghanpure (17) was killed in a drunken brawl near a canal in Ghorpadi area on Tuesday evening. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

Two minor boys were apprehended by the Pune police late on Tuesday night for the murder of another minor boy.

The deceased Ayan Ghanpure (17) was killed in a drunken brawl near a canal in Ghorpadi area on Tuesday evening. They were sitting near the canal in a group when a fight broke out, according to primary information provided by the police.

“We are probing the reason for attack. The victim and accused are known to each other. We are recording the statements of the deceased’s family members,” said sub-inspector S Shelke of Wanowrie police station.

The minor was attacked with sharp weapons and thrown into the canal located near Empress Garden.



A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station.

