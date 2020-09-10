Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Two prisoners infected with Covid-19 escape Pune’s Yerawada prison

Two prisoners infected with Covid-19 escape Pune’s Yerawada prison

Jail authorities have converted a hostel building into a temporary prison where new prisoners are kept in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 inside the jail.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:05 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Asian News International

Both inmates were kept into a quarantine facility of the jail. (HT file photo. Representative image)

Two undertrial prisoners, who had tested positive for Covid-19, escaped from a temporary jail set up by Yerawada Central Prison in Pune early morning on Saturday, jail officials informed.

Both inmates were kept into a quarantine facility of the jail.

The incident came to light at around 1 am on Thursday.

Jail authorities have converted a hostel building into a temporary prison where new prisoners are kept in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 inside the jail.



Search is on by the police to nab the escapists.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rafale induction LIVE updates: Defence min Rajnath Singh, French counterpart Parly arrive at Ambala Air Force station
Sep 10, 2020 10:23 IST
Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 10:08 IST
Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
Sep 10, 2020 09:55 IST
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
Sep 10, 2020 09:46 IST

latest news

Maharashtra’s SGNP, Tungareshwar sanctuary to get wireless communication network in 6 months
Sep 10, 2020 10:26 IST
Sublime Thiem tames De Minaur to book US Open semi-final spot
Sep 10, 2020 10:25 IST
Salman to shoot for Bigg Boss 14, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai in October
Sep 10, 2020 10:22 IST
Chennai International Airport resumes ops with strict Covid protocols in place
Sep 10, 2020 10:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.