UK-bound flyers hit by ban on flights

The aviation ministry on Monday suspended all passenger flights connecting to the UK

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The Central government’s decision to suspend all flights originating from the United Kingdom to India until December 31, 2020, has impacted plans of some people wanting to travel between the two countries during Christmas vacation and for other emergency reasons.

The travel plans of Mayuresh Dharmadhikari, a Mumbai resident who is currently pursuing a post-graduate degree in the UK wanted to return home following surgery, went awry due to the suspension of flights.

The aviation ministry on Monday suspended all passenger flights connecting to the UK from Wednesday (December 22 midnight) until December 31 in the wake of the emergence of a mutated variant of Covid-19 in Britain, joining several other countries that have imposed a similar flight ban.

Dharmadhikari, who went to Britain last year, is pursuing his MSc in finance and investment banking at the University of Hertfordshire.



“I have my Air India ticket booked from London to Mumbai on December 25. I woke up in the morning (local time) with news that all flights have been cancelled and there is no option to fly to India. It was very urgent for me to fly to Mumbai as I underwent surgery last week and due to the Covid-19 situation here, there was no response from the National Health Service (NHS),” he told PTI through a text message on Monday.

Dharmadhikari said he tried to contact the Indian High Commission and the airline staff but did not succeed.

(With agency inputs)

