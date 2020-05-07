Sections
Unchecked vehicle movement seen in areas across Pune

A day after lockdown relaxations were offered on non-essential shop operations in Pune, many vehicles were seen on city roads without being stopped by the police even in areas other than...

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A day after lockdown relaxations were offered on non-essential shop operations in Pune, many vehicles were seen on city roads without being stopped by the police even in areas other than non-containment zones.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) order on Wednesday allowed non-essential shops, including liquor, to function between 7am and 7pm. The order came two days after the Pune police had allowed five shops of non-essential goods per lane to open between 10am and 6pm. The Pune district collector also issued a separate order allowing supply of petrol and diesel in non-containment areas to residents without asking for passes.

“Passes are checked for vehicle movement from containment to non-containment zone and vice-versa. Within non-containment zones, passes are not required. The relaxations are also for non-essential and non-exempted categories,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

The exempted categories and essential services did not require police pass even before.



The police order had mentioned that five shops of non-essential goods per lane be opened between 10am and 6pm. However, an order by PMC, which supersedes the police order, stated that the shops be allowed to open between 7am and 7pm.

Police passes given on Tuesday and Wednesday: 6,200

Passes given till 11am on Thursday:

440- death of relative, friend

1,584- medical emergencies

3,259- stranded students

295- other reasons

Pending passes

199- death of relative, friend

1,600- medical emergencies

2,135- stranded students

