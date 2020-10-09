Unemployment one of the reasons behind rise in crime: Pune CP Gupta

Unemployment arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic could be one of the reasons behind the rise in crime, but there is not enough data to come to a conclusion. Prima facie we feel that unemployment is the reason behind the slight rise in crime in the city recently, said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta while addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of a media briefing on Wednesday on the arrest of four assailants in the murder of a Pune builder.

“Mobile phone thefts, chain snatching and other small thefts have witnessed a gradual rise in the city and we will increase preventive action and ensure all the criminals are dealt with strictly. We have information that as many as 260 criminals have been released on parole in the last 45 days and we will ensure extensive usage of organised crime acts like Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) to break the back of the gangs,” he said.

Over the last ten days, four murder cases were lodged in the city. A man was murdered near Navale bridge and his decomposed body dumped in a sack was traced. A person was murdered in Krushnanagar area in Kondhwa while he was drinking alcohol and the mob set fire to the house and destroyed the furniture. Similarly, Yuva Sena office-bearer Deepak Maratkar was hacked to death on Thursday. A notorious goon was found murdered under mysterious circumstances in Kharadi, three days ago.

Gupta said that wider use of surveillance technology will ensure that the crime rate is kept under check and orders have been issued to all crime units for a complete crackdown on the criminals. Gupta faces multifold challenges ranging from street violations, vehicle thefts and property and cybercrimes ever since he took over from outgoing CP K Venkatesham. The 51-year-old, a 1992-batch IPS officer, is an IIT graduate who hails from Uttar Pradesh was posted as principal secretary (special), home department, Mumbai, before his Pune posting.

As many as 800 incidents of violence took place till September 2019 while 818 cases of the same incidents have been recorded till date this year. Incidents involving stabbing or sharp weapon attacks with the intention of grievous injury also are on the rise.