Universities hit a roadblock on placements

– Amidst clashes over final year exams between the central government’s Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry and the Maharashtra State government, universities and colleges in Pune are finding it difficult to deal with corporate companies where students have already been placed through campus interviews.

Corporate companies are now demanding a proper result for students, asking for early joining of those placed and some, even cancelling campus appointments.

According to Prashant Dave, registrar of MIT World Peace University (WPU), corporates are not accepting the joining of students.

“Corporate companies are not accepting our students, they are asking for provisional certificates and several other things to join. There are certain concerns which corporates have about new joiners, and so not conducting the exams will impact on the placements of students. There were few corporate companies who officially wrote to us asking whether we are taking the exams or giving average marks to students. We were requesting them to wait for a while as there is no clarity yet about taking final year exams. Our placed students are on the bench, they have not yet got any induction or training started,” Dave said.

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said, “The placements of students or promises to take final year students were done by corporate companies prior to Covid period. But now the situation has changed and many industries are minimising their employment. So even the offers made earlier to students may be rolled back. But we hope that this will be a short term thing and we are expecting that a hike in employment in the fourth quarter of this academic year 2020-21. We are hoping that there will be a complete rise in the industrial sector. So in that point of view, we are keeping our students ready, through our employment cell we are keeping our students engaged in webinars and other activities.”

Talking about this issue M M Salunkhe, vice-chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth said, “This is a big challenge for us to get our students placed, we already have good campus placements in management and engineering from our colleges. But the companies are demanding for joining the students before July ends. Our problem is that without results declared we cannot send our students for joining, so we are going to write official letters to these companies requesting them to give us more time to relieve our final year students once we conduct the exams.”