Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Unlock Pune: SPPU syllabus defines a new inter-departmental learning strategy

Unlock Pune: SPPU syllabus defines a new inter-departmental learning strategy

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar says the Covid situation shows that the kind of knowledge provided is virtually of no use.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:39 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

Savitribai Phule Pune University V-C Prof Nitin Karmalkar says the varsity’s syllabus is going to be a seamless integration of different departments. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has seen the worst of Covid, from employees living on campus being infected to professors and students wrangling through the several diktats emerging on examinations and entrance tests.

Though students are not allowed on campus yet, given that lecturers have not yet begun, online lectures, e-content generation and the admission process is on in full swing at SPPU.

“Covid has taught us one important lesson that we were totally not prepared for. The kind of knowledge that we provide turned out to be virtually of no use. Knowledge should be of help to the society. All different aspects related to communicable diseases, from the preparedness point of view, shows that our syllabus needs to be revisited,” said SPPU vice-chancellor, Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

“That is what we are concentrating on. It is going to be a seamless integration of different departments. So, right from zoology, sociology, health sciences, environment and all the other departments need to be integrated,” Karmalkar added.



After the Supreme Court’s decision that final year exams be held, the SPPU management has begun preparations.

“We are now preparing to conduct the final year exams. Whether it is online or offline is going to be decided soon. If some students fail to appear for the exam, we will take another exam in December or January. Tentatively the exams will be conducted from the first week of October,” Karmalkar said.

“The online admission process is going on smoothly and for our various graduate and post-graduate courses 30,000 students have applied for admission,” he added.

Kamlakar Shete, a final year commerce student said, “The situation in Maharashtra is not good and the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing. Most of the students are from the rural parts, so internet connectivity is one of the main issues which we face. Our suggestion is to mark students by giving home assignments for this year.”

Reshma Khadilkar, a final year Science student said, “We are already bored sitting at home for the last six months and waiting for the exams to be held. Online exams are a good option, but it should be done fast as we want to take admissions for post-graduation courses.”

SPPU’s final year exam preparations

Two lakh final year students for 56 courses

These students are from 700 affiliated colleges, 234 recognised institutes and 71 research institutes in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts

Tentative exam dates will be October 1- 22

For both, professional and non-professional courses, each paper will be marked out of 50, to be completed in 1.5 hours

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 16:10 IST
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 17:33 IST

latest news

From empty dance floors to performing in major music festivals globally: The journey of DJ Felix
Sep 10, 2020 17:48 IST
Rare diamond the size of an egg could fetch up to $30 million in auction
Sep 10, 2020 17:49 IST
China troops from unit deployed at India border to go for drills in Russia
Sep 10, 2020 17:52 IST
Shiv Sena had nothing to do with demolition of Kangana’s property: Sanjay Raut
Sep 10, 2020 17:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.