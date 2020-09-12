Unlock Pune: Swargate chowk’s bus hubs back to bustling schedule with social distancing at mercy of rush hour

Pune, as a city, does not, not sleep. In fact, the traditional Punekar legacy of an afternoon siesta is very much alive, to labour the oxymoron. And the city closes for the night, for the most part.

There is one area in Pune that does not sleep: the Swargate chowk. Primarily, because it is the city’s hub for public bus services, both PMPML and the MSRTC.

From the Swargate junction, daily, hundreds of PMPML buses run the various routes that snake around the city. And that is just the PMPL buses. The state buses also run out of here.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Swargate ST stand is just opposite the PMPML bus stand in the chowk.

MSRTC bus services began on August 21. Currently, at least 150 ST buses leave or arrive from here, daily.

Now, the Pune Metro work is ongoing on one side of the Swargate chowk, and there are several PMPML stands on both sides of the Swargate chowk.

Speaking of the bus hub, now in unlock mode post close to three months of Covid-19 lockdown, Momin Nadeem, the Swargate PMPML stand controller, says, “Earlier, our bus services were only limited for emergency services and staff, but from September 3, it opened for the public. Since then, the number of commuters is increasing day by day; but there is still a fear among people to come out and travel freely. Every bus is sanitised after it completes one journey. We have sanitisers inside each bus and seating is limited to only 22 per bus. During office hours there is a bit of a crowd.”

Trupti Konde, a student and regular commuter from Swargate to Kharadi, said, “The arrangements made inside the bus are good and it makes us comfortable and gives us a sense of safety while travelling. They have installed hand sanitiser bottles inside the bus and alternate seating arrangements.”

For Ramakant Sampat, a regular public bus commuter, it was a relief when the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), resumed services on September 3.

“I work in a private office and need to travel from Swargate to Katraj twice a week. I used to travel by autorickshaw, but now as the PMPML bus service has started, we can travel easily and that too, with affordable fares. They have made proper arrangements inside the buses to maintain social distancing, but in the morning and evening rush hour it gets crowded inside the bus,” said Sampat.

Rohan Nalawade, a commuter, said, “I travelled back to my hometown, Kolhapur, for a few days, as I work in Pune and had not gone since the lockdown started. Travelling by ST bus is safe. Social distancis maintained and safety measures are taken at the stand.”

At the ST stand, hand sanitiser bottles are kept on every platform and passengers without face masks are not allowed to enter any bus. Also, seats, benches, and counters are regularly sanitised by cleaning staff.

Part of the Swargate experience used to be a plethora of snack and tea stalls, round the clock.

Malhari Jadhav, a fruit stall owner at the main bus stand, said, “I am at this stand for the last 15 years and due to Covid-19 pandemic we have suffered. After the lockdown, people are still not serious about their safety as social distancing is not maintained properly.”

Currently, PMPML has a fleet of 1,600 buses, apart from 1,000 on rent, which include the e-bus fleet. A total of 500 buses are on the roads daily.

What HT saw

Despite all these arrangements, at one of the bus stands at Swargate chowk there was zero social distancing. People were waiting for a bus, cheek to jowl, despite PMPML staffers continuously urging them to maintain some distance.

The majority of commuters at the bus stands wore face masks, though there were passengers without the necessary protection.

PMPML bus drivers are also clashing with autorickshaws parked just next to the bus stands. Auto drivers were seen entering the bus lanes to attract pick up customers. Verbal arguments between PMPML workers and auto drivers were the ongoing order of the day.