Vegetable prices down by 40 per cent in Pune

The vegetable prices which were skyrocketing during Diwali have now dropped by at least 40 per cent due to a surplus in stock arrival at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) managed market.

The retail market price for essentials had seen a steep rise during the past week with citizens complaining of unaffordability and a pinch on the tight daily spending budget.

According to traders, during the shortage period, there was a huge demand for onions, carrots, garlic tomatoes, leafy vegetables, red and green chillies, ginger and other vegetables which led to a price rise.

According to Madhukant Garad, APMC chief more than 500 trucks of leafy vegetables arrived in the market on Monday which made up for the shortage.

“Since there was a shortage of vegetables and rising demand for them, the prices increased. Now the prices have stabilised and citizens can buy them at affordable rates,” Garad said.

The Gultekdi vegetable market also saw arrival of adequate vegetables and fruits during the past two days which led to the stabilisation of prices, commission agents involved in the business said.

Anupreet Kaur, a resident of NIBM said, “We had to buy onions at the rate of Rs 80 per kilogram and cucumber was selling around Rs 60 per kilogram for the last three days. Today, I bought them at Rs 40 and Rs 20 respectively. The price rise is simply unaffordable and the APMC must keep a tab on the rising prices so that customers are not fleeced by the vegetable sellers when buying at retail prices.”

Vegetable wholeseller Vilas Bhujbal said, “The prices of onions, potatoes and garlic are still high while all other vegetable prices have come down as the shortage is over. After Diwali, the prices usually go down due to long vacations. The current prices were high due to a shortage of vegetable supply.”

Vegetable prices crash after festive season

Methi

Last month: ₹50

This week: ₹40

Now: ₹20

Spring Onion

Last month: ₹50

This week: ₹40

Now: ₹20

Onions

Last month: ₹ 90

This week: ₹60

Now: ₹40

Ladies finger

Last month: ₹105

This week: ₹90

Now ₹50

Pumpkin

Last month: Rs 50

This week: Rs 40

Now: Rs 20

Tomatoes

Last month: ₹90

This week: ₹70

Now: ₹30

Potatoes

Last month: ₹70

This week: ₹60

Now: ₹40

Cucumber

Last month: ₹75

This week ₹60

Now: ₹25

Carrots

Last month: ₹60

This week: ₹50

Now: ₹30

Coriander

Last month: ₹35

This week: ₹30

Now: ₹15-20

Green Peas

Last month: ₹75

This week: ₹60

Now: ₹40