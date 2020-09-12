Video recording of wedding to be given to police: dist admin

Sections
The district administration has instructed the local police, talathis and government officers at the village level to visit the halls to inspect that all the norms are followed

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:36 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

Shubham Adagale and Namrata Kharat got married In a wedding ceremony following social distancing norms at NIBM road in nationwide lockdown, in Pune. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The district administration has reiterated its restrictions while conducting a marriage ceremony within Pune district. According to the guidelines, it is mandatory to maintain a social distance at marriages. Also, a video recording of the marriage must be submitted to the local police, which must include the list of attendees, within five days of the ceremony being completed.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued the fresh circular this week, against the background of rising Covid-19 cases.

Deshmukh said, “As per the government’s guidelines, only 50 people can attend the marriage. These 50 people include relatives, band, priest and caterers. No air- conditioning systems are allowed at marriage halls.”

The district administration has instructed the local police, talathis and government officers at the village level to visit the halls to inspect that all the norms are followed.



The circular gives clear instructions that people cannot sit near each other and at must keep a distance of at least six feet at all times during the marriage reception.

It further states that all people must wear a mask and spitting is strictly prohibited.

Only 50 people are allowed at a marriage ceremony, which includes the priest, videographer, catering people and other helpers at marriage halls. The marriage hall owner needs to keep a register and take signatures of the people attending the marriage.

The district administration also instructed the marriage hall operators to keep sanitisers, soap near washrooms and clean it repeatedly.

