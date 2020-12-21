Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Vikhe Patil students discover six preliminary asteroids

Vikhe Patil students discover six preliminary asteroids

The campaign was run from November 9 to December 3, 2020, as part of a Nasa citizen science project, conducted by Hardin Simmons University, USA

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:43 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

Arya Pulate (HT PHOTO)

Two students from the Vikhe Patil Memorial School, Lohegaon, have claimed the discovery of six preliminary asteroids as part of a global campaign run by the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign, organised by the Kalam Centre, New Delhi, in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).

The campaign was run from November 9 to December 3, 2020, as part of a Nasa citizen science project, conducted by Hardin Simmons University, USA.

Under this programme IASC and the Kalam Centre, deployed a unique platform which gave selected participants an opportunity to discover near-Earth objects and main-belt asteroids.

Participants were selected through a rigorous screening process and a worldwide event organised from November 9 to December 3.



Only 22 participants were shortlisted and selected across the globe. These were later trained to analyse data and spot potential asteroids close to Earth.

At the end of the campaign, these young minds discovered 27 preliminary asteroids.

A total of 10 teams participated in the campaign.

Arya Pulate and Sherya Wahgmare of Vikhe Patil, were from team SLV III, and discovered six preliminary asteroids.

“Selected participants were provided highly specialised training in order to operate the advanced astronomical software, Astrometrica. This software is used to analyse images from the ‘Pan Starrs’ (The Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) telescope, located in Hawaii, USA. It uses a 1.8 m (60 inch) telescope to survey the sky to look for asteroids, comets and near-Earth Objects (NEO).” said Ashok Vikhe Patil chairman of the Dr Vikhe Patil Foundation.

Srijan Pal Singh, former advisor (Technology and Policy) to Dr Kalam and founder, Kalam Centre, congratulated the students and said, “These discoveries are crucial contributions in our knowledge of cosmos. Knowing the asteroids around and mapping them is an important element in our bid to understand and monitor these flying rocks around our planet.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Check Masaba’s ‘only dress you should be sliding into DMs with’ this Xmas
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik
Switzerland impose entry ban on travellers from UK, South Africa
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.