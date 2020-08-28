Vital signs of volunteers administered with Oxford Covid-19 vaccine normal, three more get doses in Pune

Two volunteers from the city became the first in the country to be administered phase II of the ‘Covishield’ vaccine developed by Oxford University and mass-produced by SII. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The two volunteers who were administered the ‘Covishield’ vaccine developed by Oxford University and being mass-produced by city-based Serum Institute of India (SII), as part of phase II clinical trial have reported being stable, even as shots were given to three more volunteers on Thursday.

There were given the doses on Wednesday.

According to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital, Katraj campus, the first two candidates, both men, aged 32 and 48 years, have not reported any complaints and all their vital parameters appeared to be normal even after 24 hours.

“I have not reported any fever or pain since Wednesday. I have also started my routine work,” said one of the candidates who come from the health sector and was also a candidate for the swine flu vaccine in 2009.

A day later, three more volunteers, two females and a male were given shots of the vaccine, which is one of the front-runners in global efforts of vaccines to prevent deadly virus Sars-Cov-2 which causes the Covid-19 infection.

These were tested on Wednesday to ascertain if they have antibodies, the absence of which made them eligible to be a candidate for human trials. Besides Bharati Vidyapeeth, another city-based hospital KEM is involved in conducting human trials. The KEM hospital has carried out Covid and antibodies test on five volunteers and go ahead administering vaccine shots if they come negative at its Vadhu campus.

All these candidates, according to Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital, will once again be given another dose after a month.

“We are in touch with the two candidates who were given vaccine doses. Neither of them has reported systemic illness or pain and fever in the 24 hours ending Thursday afternoon. We will continue to monitor all the candidates being given the shots,” said Dr Oswal. The hospital has deputed doctors to monitor the health condition of each candidate daily.

All the five volunteers were allowed to go home within minutes of being administered the vaccine, said hospital’s medical director Dr Sanjay Lalwani. Serum Institute of India had asked the hospital to carry out clinical trials on over 300 candidates.

“We are planning to inject vaccine doses in at least 25 candidates within a week,” said Lalwani.

According to him, the eligibility criteria is that the person must be aged between 18-99 years without any co-morbidities. He or she has to be tested negative for the virus, and also for antibodies of the virus. So, the person must not be currently, or previously have been, infected by Covid. While candidates will not be given any compensation for trails, the hospital is bearing the cost of tests and trails along with any medical treatment to volunteers, if necessary.

Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine-maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca

Serum Institute of India in an email asked for restraint in disclosing the interim data about trials, which according to Vaccine manufacturer, will be concluded in the next two months.