Wagholi gram panchayat declares public curfew from Sept 12-17 amidst rising Covid cases

The Wagholi gram panchayat has declared a public curfew between September 12 and September 17 in the wake of rising number of Covid-19 patients in area with a population nearing two lakh. According to Wagholi gram panchayat officials, the number of Covid-19 patients had increased significantly in the past three days and an emergency meeting was held in the presence of elected members, district administration and health officials after which a decision of implementing a public curfew was taken.

As of September 9, there are a total of 910 Covid-19 positive patients in Wagholi, as per health department officials.

Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) director Sanjeev Patil, said, “People must co-operate with the authorities. Most of the virus spread is occurring due to violation of social distancing norms and people’s participation in public events. The situation is getting out of hand and the gram panchayat has ordered a self-imposed public curfew to curb the spread of the virus in the area.”

Wagholi health officer Varsha Gaikwad, said, “The Covid treatment centre at Ayurvedic College and BJS College are full to their capacity as patients from villages as far as Shirur have been admitted there. The citizens must adhere to social distancing rules, wear masks and follow the guidelines of the government. Observing isolation alone can lead to breaking of the chain.”

As per officials, the virus spread in the area took a turn for the worst after many people attended a marriage ceremony. One family saw 35 members testing positive for Covid and this in turn led to further spread of the virus.

Wagholi gramsevak Anil Kumbhar, said, “Earlier, citizens were following the regulations, but now they are breaking all the rules which has led to a rapid spread of the infection in the area. The situation is alarming as people are stepping out in large numbers and not following the norms of social distancing.”

Wagholi sarpanch Vasundhara Ubale, said, “Taking into account the number of positive patients found at a single place, the area has been declared as a containment zone and sealed wherein shops have been ordered to shutdown as a preventive measure. The connecting and internal roads of those areas have been barricaded and the area has been sealed as we don’t want to take any chance of further Covid spread. Every Wagholikar must take care of his or her health and stay indoors.”