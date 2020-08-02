Ward boy molests Covid positive patient in Pune hospital’s ICU, arrested

The Hadapsar police on Saturday arrested a ward boy for allegedly molesting a Covid positive patient undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospital at Hadapsar.

According to police officials, Ashok Namdeo Gawali (40) molested 35-year-old Covid patient on Saturday by inappropriately touching her.

The accused, according to Hadapsar police inspector Ramesh Sathe, was wearing a mask and went near the bed of the victim. He then lowered his mask and told her if she recognized him.

The man then shared a personal detail with her due to which she ignored him. The man then demanded her mobile number which she refused. He then physically molested her.

At that time, a woman staffer of the hospital came to the spot and recognized him. The accused then immediately left the room.

“The victim lodged a complaint with Hadapsar after we sent the team to hospital We have no arrested him,” said Sathe, who is investigating the case. The accused has been booked under section 354 of Indian Penal Code, according to FIR.