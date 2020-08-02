Sections
Home / Pune News / Ward boy molests Covid positive patient in Pune hospital’s ICU, arrested

Ward boy molests Covid positive patient in Pune hospital’s ICU, arrested

The Hadapsar police on Saturday arrested a ward boy for allegedly molesting a Covid positive patient undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospital at...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:18 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

The Hadapsar police on Saturday arrested a ward boy for allegedly molesting a Covid positive patient undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospital at Hadapsar.

According to police officials, Ashok Namdeo Gawali (40) molested 35-year-old Covid patient on Saturday by inappropriately touching her.

The accused, according to Hadapsar police inspector Ramesh Sathe, was wearing a mask and went near the bed of the victim. He then lowered his mask and told her if she recognized him.

The man then shared a personal detail with her due to which she ignored him. The man then demanded her mobile number which she refused. He then physically molested her.



At that time, a woman staffer of the hospital came to the spot and recognized him. The accused then immediately left the room.

“The victim lodged a complaint with Hadapsar after we sent the team to hospital We have no arrested him,” said Sathe, who is investigating the case. The accused has been booked under section 354 of Indian Penal Code, according to FIR.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rising Covid cases have little effect on Ludhiana residents thronging markets
Aug 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Markets in Chandigarh report dip in sales of sweets, rakhis this Raksha Bandhan
Aug 02, 2020 01:15 IST
After dry June, July remained rain rich in Ludhiana
Aug 02, 2020 01:12 IST
Ludhiana’s Covid death toll rises to 97, case count to 3,439
Aug 02, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.