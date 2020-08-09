Water stock in four dams 65.05%; Khadakwasla at 94.08%

With light rain in the city and the catchment areas – the Khadakwasla dam is only 5.92 per cent away from completing 100 per cent storage.

The Khadakwasla dam now has water storage of 94.08 per cent.

There has been a good amount of rain in the last 10 days that have helped increase the water storage in all four dams that provide drinking water to Pune.

The overall water storage percentage stands at 65.05 with Panshet at 65.92 per cent, Warasgaon at 55.16 per cent and Temghar at 45.05 per cent respectively.

“For the next few days, light rain will continue in the city and catchment areas while isolated heavy rains are expected in the ghat region until August 15,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head India Meteorological Department, Pune.

On Sunday, Panshet, Warasgaon received 17mm rain while Khadakwasla and Temghar received 4mm and 40 mm rain respectively.

“The intensity of rain has reduced in the last few days that’s why Khadakwasla is taking time to complete its 100 per cent water stock,” added Kashyapi.

The city registered very less rain as Shivajinagar received 1mm rain, Lohegaon received 4mm while Pashan received 3mm rain until 5: 30pm on Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 28.1 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.2 degree Celsius.