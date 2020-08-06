Sections
Home / Pune News / Water stock in Pune dams rises after heavy rains

Water stock in Pune dams rises after heavy rains

According to the irrigation department, the cumulative water storage of four dams- Temghar, Varasgaon and Panshet and Khadakwasla- stood 45.1 per cent as on Wednesday evening.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

A senior IMD official said that the water storage in the dams is likely to increase as good rainfall is expected in the catchment areas in the next few days. (HT photo)

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of four dams around Pune, which provide water to the city, increased the storage in these reservoirs.

According to the irrigation department, the cumulative water storage of four dams- Temghar, Varasgaon and Panshet and Khadakwasla- stood 45.1 per cent as on Wednesday evening.

A senior official from the department said thatthe Khadakwasla reservoir is filled 61 per cent and the water level may reach to 100 per cent by Thursday due to incessant rains.

Water will be released from Thursday from Khadakwasla, he said.



A senior IMD official said that the water storage in the dams is likely to increase as good rainfall is expected in the catchment areas in the next few days.

Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells are expected in Pune district, while isolated heavy to very heavy showers are expected in the ghat (hilly) areas, the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Celebs use their pictures as memes to describe months of 2020
Aug 06, 2020 15:01 IST
French President Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast
Aug 06, 2020 15:03 IST
Moderna vaccine candidate protects mice from Covid-19, finds study
Aug 06, 2020 15:02 IST
Bank fraud case: ED raids former J-K minister’s son Hilal Rather 
Aug 06, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.