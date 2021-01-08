Sections
Waterlogging and traffic jams across Pune as city witnesses historic January rainfall

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 21:57 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

After the sudden burst of heavy rain on Friday evening, the city was plagued with sporadic waterlogging and traffic jams. The rainfall began at 1pm in the afternoon and went on until late evening yesterday with heavy spells reported between 5pm to 7pm.

Rohan Nalawade who owns a shop near the Hatti Ganpati temple in Sadashiv peth reported water entering his shop premises in the evening.

“I was inside the shop when it began raining, initially I thought it was normal rain but after some time suddenly the water started seeping inside the shop. When I saw outside on the road, it had turned into a river and water was even gushing out of the drainages. A similar situation was reported in Sadashiv peth,” said Nalwade.

Around two feet of waterlogging was reported on many roads across the city and pedestrians faced the wrath of wading through the marshy territory. Many avoided the risk of walking in the rain and took shelter in shops, buildings and parking areas.



While it was raining heavily in the evening, the traffic movement went to a snail’s pace on the city’s key roads like Tilak road, Bajirao road and Shivaji road.

Vehicles were moving slowly on Tilak road and there was a traffic jam for some time.

“It took me around half an hour to reach Swargate from Alka Talkies chowk through Tilak road due to the rain. While going on the road I saw a couple of bikers falling from the road and even some of the vehicles stuck in the rain,” said Abhishek Khole, a resident.

