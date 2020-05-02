Wind, rain damage mobile tower atop building, hoarding

Untimely rains accompanied by gusty winds on Friday in Pune in Maharashtra dismantled a mobile transmission tower on top of a building while a hoarding fell to the ground near a hospital, officials said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city saw 19.7 mm rain fall mainly in Shivajinagar, bringing the maximum temperature down to 38.3 degrees Celsius from 40 degrees Celsius which the city has been witnessing for the past three days.

A mobile tower atop a residential building in Somawar peth came crashing down, with rain lashing out in the city followed by gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph). A hoarding fell near Sancheti Hospital on JM road, blocking roads leading to Shivajinaga. In Model colony, large trees fell damaging parked vehicles.

A wall crumbled under pressure of a falling tree at Kasturi chowk and an old banyan tree fell outside Yerawada jail, said officials.

According to an official from IMD, “The influence of the cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea has formed a low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. This associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to become more marked over the same region during next 48 hours, concentrate into a depression over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter.”

The city will continue to witness wind, thundery activity on 2 May too with the maximum temperature at 39 degree Celsius and minimum at 24 degree Celsius.