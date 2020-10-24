With land dispute resolved, Kalyaninagar-Ramwadi metro work to speed up

The Bombay High Court has asked the private holders to hand over 5,213 square feet land to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) within fifteen days as part of metro project.

The work of metro corridor two from Vanaz to Ramwadi is in progress, according to Maha-Metro.

The work between Kalyaninagar and Ramwadi was halted at Yerawada survey number 141 and 233 after the land owners approached the court.

While the Maharashtra government had handed over the land for the metro project, private party challenged it and land ownership case was heard by the high court.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd public relation officer Hemant Sonawane said, “As a court case was going on regarding land ownership dispute, the metro work at this site was on hold. Maha-Metro appealed to the court to hand over the land. Later, the private party told court that they did not have any objection to hand over the land to the metro project. With parties ready to hand over land for the metro project, the court asked the stakeholders to immediately do it for the project.”

According to Sonawane, with the court giving the green signal, the metro work between Kalyaninagar and Ramwadi will resume immediately.

“The elevated metro work is in progress on this stretch,” Sonawane said.

Maha-Metro is carrying out the work on two corridors. Corridor one is between Pimpri-Chinchwad and Swargate. Second corridor is between Vanaz and Ramwadi. First corridor is mixed and has elevated as well as underground metro. The second corridor from Vanaz to Ramwadi is elevated, according to a Maha-Metro official.

Maha-Metro is a 50:50 joint venture of the Government of India and Maharashtra State government.

The metro project’s starting station is near Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the line will run for 7 km up to Dapodi. This line will connect up to Swargate.