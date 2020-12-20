Woman booked for duping auditor of Rs 1.4 crore by alleged wrongful diagnosis of liver cancer

In 2017, the accused doctor was practicing naturopathy when the complainant first met her as her friend was taking treatment from her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representative photo)

The Wanowrie police on Friday booked a woman claiming to be naturopath and Ayurveda doctor for allegedly duping another 58-year-old woman from city to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore by falsely diagnosing her with liver cancer.

Within six months since June 2020, the complainant paid Rs 1,47,58,700 through 54 transactions to the doctor for treatment of cancer, according to Police sub inspector Bholenath Ahivale of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.

The 58-year-old complainant works as an auditor at the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts in Pune.

In 2017, the accused doctor was practicing naturopathy when the complainant first met her as her friend was taking treatment from her.

In October 2019, the complainant had taken treatment from her for another health-issue she was facing.

In June, the complainant had started experiencing discomfort while swallowing food and had consulted with the female doctor.

The accused told her that her private clinic had shut down and she was now working at a franchise of ayurvedic medicine provider based in Canada.

The doctor visited the complainant’s office in Golibar Maidan area and took stock of her health complaints while enquiring about her job, according to the complaint.

She asked the woman to send a picture of her navel on WhatsApp which she claimed was sent to Canada for close inspection.

After a few days, the woman informed the complainant that she had been diagnosed with liver ascites and that the reports of her conditions had to be kept confidential. The accused also refused to share prescription and insisted on providing the medicines herself after each payment.

The complainant made multiple transactions through cash and various online methods too, according to her complaint.

One month later, the accused told the woman that she had liver cancer and offered to treat it. After a few days, the doctor told the woman that the treatment had worked but the cancer had spread to her oesophagus and needs further treatment which would require Rs 7 lakh in addition to the money the complainant had already spent.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station against the woman.