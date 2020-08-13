Sections
Home / Pune News / Woman, boyfriend arrested under Pocso Act in Shirur

Woman, boyfriend arrested under Pocso Act in Shirur

The Shirur police arrested a woman and her boyfriend on charges of molestation and showing obscene videos to the woman’s minor daughter.The accused have been arrested under...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 19:22 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

The Shirur police arrested a woman and her boyfriend on charges of molestation and showing obscene videos to the woman’s minor daughter.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. According to the police, the accused man showed obscene videos to the 16-year-old at her home in the presence of her mother.

As per police officials, the family falls under the lower middle class income group and the father of the girl does not live with them. The mother asked the minor to accept the accused as her father and obey his orders. The girl rejected his overtures, but was threatened and allegedly molested. The girl informed her aunt about the incident, who then went to the police station and lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused, Shirur police said.

Police inspector Praveen Khanapure and police sub-inspector Ganesh Jagdale are investigating the case. Police inspector Khanapure said that the incident took place at her house. “The duo has been arrested,” he said.



