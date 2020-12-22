Sections
Home / Pune News / Woman duped by man posing as police officer, held in Pune

Woman duped by man posing as police officer, held in Pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A man was arrested for duping a 42-year-old woman from Mangalwar peth area by posing as a police officer for the past year and a half.

The man was identified as Suresh Ishwar Pednekar (36) of Bhandup in Navi Mumbai. The man had falsely promised a job to the woman’s son in the police department.

The man took Rs 80,000 cash from the woman on various occasions citing various requirements over the past year.

“In December he returned Rs 12,000 to her saying he cannot secure a job for her son. He said he is working as an assistant police inspector at the Thane police and was unable to return the remaining money immediately due to lockdown pay cut,” said sub-inspector Sandeep Balasaheb Jore of Samarth police station who is investigating the case.



The woman had called the man near a restaurant called Hotel Sanjeevani in the jurisdiction of Samarth police station on Sunday evening around 6pm. It so happened that while the two were talking, two staff members of Samarth police station were passing by and the woman stopped them to complain about the man, according to the police.

“Our policemen brought them both to the police station and as we started asking him questions, we realised that he was faking it. Had our policemen not been roaming in the area on Sunday, this would have continued in the future,” said Jore.

A case registered under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (personation), and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Samarth police station.

