Home / Pune News / Woman missing from jumbo hospital found in Pirangut

Woman missing from jumbo hospital found in Pirangut

The woman has been identified as Priya Gaikwad who lives with her parents in Pune. She was admitted to the facility on August 29 and was discharged on September 5

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The parents alleged that it was the responsibility of the hospital to inform them about the release. Instead, they had met with misinformation about the discharge date of the woman (Getty images/ For representation only)

The 33-year-old Covid19 patient who went missing after her stay in the jumbo hospital in Shivajinagar, Pune, was found in Pirangut on Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Priya Gaikwad who lives with her parents in Pune. She was admitted to the facility on August 29 and was discharged on September 5. However, the family was not informed about the discharge, according to her mother. The parents alleged that it was the responsibility of the hospital to inform them about the release. Instead, they had met with misinformation about the discharge date of the woman.

“We had spread the information and description about her. A friend of a distant family member was passing through the ghats in Pirangut when they came across her while she was along the road. Now, how she reached the spot and her whereabouts for the past two weeks is a part of our investigation,” said police sub-inspector Anil Binawade of Shivajinagar police station.

“One man found her in Pirangut. He is not a relative. We are yet to speak with him at length to understand how he found her. She has also been with the police ever since she was brought back. We are yet to speak with her at length too,” said Rupali Kamble, cousin sister of Priya Gaikwad.

A missing persons case had been registered at Shivajinagar police station.

