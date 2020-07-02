Woman returns from Muscat, avoids quarantine; booked by Pune police

The Kothrud police on Wednesday booked a woman who returned to Pune from Muscat for violating quarantine norms. This is the second such case within month as authorities face resistance for institutional quarantine from those arriving in India under the Vande Bharat mission.

The 24-year-old resident of Kothrud returned to Pune from Oman on June 30, but did not follow mandatory protocol of quarantine, officials said. When authorities found that the woman went home, PMC officials filed a complaint with the police.

Later, the police filed a first information report (FIR) against the woman based on the PMC complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 188 (disobedience to duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection and disease dangerous to life) and Section 51 (b) (refuses to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of Central Government or the State Government) of the Disaster Management Act and relevant sections of the of Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

“The woman who returned from Muscat to Pune on June 30 was asked to be quarantined at a hotel for seven days, however, she violated the rules and went to her house in Kothrud even after a prior warning. The FIR was filed against her,” said Yuvraj Deshmukh, PMC executive engineer and incharge for coordinating quarantine facilities of travellers.

As per government orders, everyone returning to the country has to mandatorily spend seven days either at a government quarantine facility or hotel. Following the FIR, the woman was shifted to a hotel. Till now, 3,000 travellers have returned to Pune under the Centre’s Vande Bharat mission, a programme devised to bring back Indians from other nations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have already lost my job and was stuck in Muscat since the past three months due to Covid-19. After returning here, nobody informed me about how I should go for institutional quarantine. I told the officials to allow me to stay at home only for the night as it was difficult for me being a woman, but the police filed an FIR against me. I am already running out of money and now at the hotel, I have to pay Rs 2,000 per day during my quarantine,” said the woman booked by the police.

The woman claimed that on June 30, PMC officials contacted her and asked her to go to the hotel . “I requested them on WhatsApp that I wish to be quarantined at the hotel the next day. The official responded saying that it is fine to get quarantined on July 1, when I actually checked in there. Despite this, the FIR was lodged against me. Neither the nodal officers from the PMC, nor the officers from the police station have visited the hotel for confirmation of check-in or for medical checkup,” she added.