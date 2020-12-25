Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / YCM guard arrested for molesting paralysed girl

YCM guard arrested for molesting paralysed girl

The arrested man has been identified as Anil Maruti Swamy, a resident of Khadki Bazar area

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:54 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

As the victim was walking with a limp, the security guard approached her and told her that he is a police officer, according to her complaint (HT PHOTO )

A 47-year-old security guard working at a hospital in Pimpri has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for molesting a 19-year-old paralysed girl. The incident happened at 9pm on Monday at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital in Pimpri.

The arrested man has been identified as Anil Maruti Swamy, a resident of Khadki Bazar area.

The 19-year-old complainant was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of paralysis that makes it difficult for her to walk. As she was walking with a limp, the security guard approached her and told her that he is a police officer, according to her complaint.

“He approached her and started a conversation and spoke about physiotherapy among other things,” said senior police inspector Milind Waghmare of Pimpri police station.



Swamy held her hand under false pretence of helping her walk and led her to a secluded side of the hospital, according to her complaint.

The man made sexually explicit comments and touched her inappropriately by taking undue advantage of the limp in her leg, according to the police.

A case has been registered under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 170 (personating a public servant) of Indian Penal Code at the Pimpri police station against the man.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
by Sutirtho Patranobis
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk

latest news

Kamya: Had a bad experience fighting for Pratyusha, hope Devoleena succeeds
by Shreya Mukherjee
Frequent fire incidents on Tukai hill a threat to flora-fauna
by HT Correspondent
Artists launch program that aims to restore, preserve old houses in Gaza
by Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Malai: A Kerala company is making leather from coconut water
by Melissa D’Costa
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.