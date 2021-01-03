Yourspace: Fitness, family top new year’s resolution list

I have been thinking for the entire 2020 that I will get in shape by losing weight and it was my top resolution for that year. But I could not do anything during the 12 months. This year, I am planning to “exercise more” and “stay fit and healthy”. It’s easy to say that it is enough to start an exercise and follow a strict diet programme, but the real challenge is to start implementing it in real life and give steady results which will be easy to stick to in the long run. Also this year, I will extend the previous resolution by switching to a healthier diet and avoid junk food. I think that a strong determination and some basic tips from experts will help me slowly develop healthier eating habits and fit body for 2020 and beyond. It is indeed a major embarrassment when people pay attention towards one’s bulging tummy. It will be hard to follow, but I am going to act on my resolution without fail.

Shweta Ghule

To devote more time to self-care

My resolution for 2021 is to do physical exercises and wake up before everyone else in the house in the morning. It is a tough task. I can never achieve and I am not physically fit. I am not strong enough to be a gym person or an early morning walker who goes for long strolls. All I know and am confident is that I will definitely try to become a better personality by personal grooming and maintain my body for 2021. I believe that individuals must resolve to love their self and accept themselves as they are and work passionately towards their goals of self-improvement. One should always be positive and put the best foot forward for self-improvement. One must take charge of emotions and see people you love getting emotionally attached to you. I resolve to devote at least two hours for myself in the mornings and evenings. I had decided to take it up last year, but again the plans were put on hold. I regret to have lost last one year in rumination.

Radhika Mhaske

To stop wasting and become more productive

I believe that resolutions are often made to do away with bad and useless activities which occupy our lives during the entire year. The useless activities that consume time by way of unproductive behaviour and yield nothing are to be erased and replaced with new activities that never go in waste and bring productive changes in the personality of a person. It’s very hard to avoid unwanted activities that kill our time and take a major chunk of lifetime. As a student, time is the most precious thing which I want to use for my growth and development. If I waste time then my life will be wasted. My resolutions are to get up earlier in the morning, getting organised, learning something new each passing day, exercise regularly, be more assertive, eat healthy food, enjoy every moment of life, proactively help others specially the poor and needy people, stop wasting time and doing hard work for achieving success. In order to attain my resolutions and goals which are the same as last year, I will bring many changes in my daily life. The same opportunity I missed a year ago due to laziness. One of the biggest cause of killing time is excessive use of social media, specially Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, email and YouTube. This year, I will limit the time I spend on social media and ensure that my new year resolutions see the light of the day.

Michael Dorairaj

To be a better family member

I will respect elders and avoid pressure of college friends to indulge in negative activities like smoking and drinking. I would also try to have healthy food and stick to a fitness regime. I would choose to watch good films online and devote time for studies for my university exams. This year, I will attend motivational talks and avoid negative persons. I will seek parents’ guidance when I face any difficulty. I would try to control my anger and engage in constructive work. Many students don’t do house works and I am one of them. I will not become a messy housemate and commit myself to help parents. I will wash dishes after meals and clean kitchen. A clean house makes us at ease, and help to prioritise work and deadlines. This is the best way to help our family members happy.

Shantanu Bhilare

To spend more time with near and dear ones

In 2020, I want to get involved with volunteering, a chance I missed. I will help my local community and make a difference to the people around me. I may not get paid, but dedicating time and skills to different projects will help me to gather skills one would do in a paid job, and more. Volunteering is an experience which changes your personality and makes you a better person. I would like to slow down my life, because it has become too busy, leaving me with no time for reflection, introspection and communication with my family and friends. Sometimes it seems like my nearest and dearest people receive too little attention and care from me, so this gap will be filled and I will spend more time with my parents and near and dear ones. I would like to state that I will not keep waiting for New Year resolution and will realise my plan in the present .It is not necessary to wait for the new year in order to change your life, because some alterations can and must be done immediately to change your dull and monotonous life.

Neha Singh

Change does not follow a deadline

My new year resolution is to not have a New Year resolution at all. If there is anything my past failed resolutions have taught me, it’s this: Change doesn’t follow a deadline. It’s a mindful and gradual process that one needs to invest in over time. So, if someone really wishes to make a change in their life, they need not wait for the New Year. It can happen anytime. Change comes from within so listen to your heart, put your mind to it and make a gradual shift towards your goal.

Aditi Roy