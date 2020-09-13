YourSpace: Grateful to staff at Covid-19 care facilities

Even as the administration claims to take measures to ensure Covid patients are provided medical attention; patients and their relatives and private caregivers have mixed responses. Readers share experiences…

Civic official arranged hospital bed facility

My elder daughter and I were tested Covid-19 positive. As a medical officer said that it was asymptomatic cases, we decided to follow the home quarantine guidelines. However, after three days, my daughter and I became restless. Our struggle to get hospital beds began. Despite willingness to pay for medical facility, beds were unable in private hospitals. We were told that government hospitals are already facing bed shortage. Finally, a Pune Municipal Corporation staffer arranged a semi-private room in a private hospital for us. Though the hospital administration was indifferent when we inquired for bed availability, the staff took care of my daughter and me after admission.

NA

Treatment at Naidu hospital is commendable

I tried to get admitted at the jumbo Covid care facility that came up at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) grounds, but was denied admission citing bed shortage. Later, with the help of a corporator and one of the PMC officials, I got admitted at the PMC-run Naidu hospital, one of state’s first dedicated Covid hospitals in Pune. I was given proper medical care at the hospital and even the food provided was satisfactory. Despite being a government hospital, staff were cooperative and helpful.

AS

Worst experience of my life

I went through a worst phase of my life during the present coronavirus situation. Our family was on panic mode when my father and I were detected positive. Being an asymptomatic case, I preferred to stay at home and followed the guidelines for Covid-19 patients issued by the authorities. However, my father had to be admitted at the Covid jumbo facility at COEP grounds because of his age. Initially, there was no means of communication as my father’s mobile was not charged and the reception was not giving proper information. We were clueless about his health before we were able to contact him. Later, I got a message that my father passed away.

PR

Delay in ambulance service

After being tested Covid positive with symptoms, the medical officer directed for hospital quarantine. The symptoms included difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation, pain/pressure in chest and numbness in limb. My family tried to contact ambulance operators, but were unable to get any ambulance despite calling many people for three to four hours. Many said that they have few ambulances and are facing heavy rush. Later, we visited three private hospitals, but were told that all beds are occupied.

Finally, we decided to stay put in front of a reputed private hospital. We requested them to allow us to wait at their premises and give us admission when there is bed vacancy. Later, with the help of a hospital staff and after waiting for a few hours, I was given a bed in the general ward of the private hospital. Post admission, the experience was good as they provided good medical care and food. I was also able to communicate with my family under hospital quarantine.

SD

Staff deputed at Covid care centres are working hard

The medical treatment given to me as a coronavirus patient has been an eye-opener and I appreciate the work done by all stakeholders in checking the virus spread. I was admitted to a PMC Covid care centre after being tested Covid-19 positive. Initially, I was unhappy with the facilities, mainly food quality. Later, when one of my co-patients showed me news on mobile that many Covid positive cases are unable to get hospital beds and ambulance facility, I was grateful to the given medical treatment.

The experience increased my respect for civic staff. I realised that the Covid care facility is not a home or hotel that I would get everything I want.

My priority should be to get well and this positive thought helped me a lot to improve. It also helped to have friendly relations with the staff working at the facility. The staff deputed at Covid centres are working hard and risking their lives to provide treatment to patients.

RP

Followed home isolation norms strictly

I was advised home isolation after a health official confirmed that I was an asymptomatic case. I was monitored by a field staff and was told to give daily update to a dedicated call centre contact. My medical health was recorded by the centre, including body temperature, pulse rate and oxygen saturation. The field staff guided me on measuring these parameters.

My family was also informed on what all steps to be taken as per quarantine norms. I adhered to the home isolation norms as guided by the medical staff strictly. Even my details were updated to senior medical staff. I completed the quarantine period and later was tested negative after undergoing a few tests.