YourSpace: Hold protests but follow Covid-19 regulations, say Pune residents

While the authorities have relaxed restrictions as part of India’s fifth round of unlock regulations for October, holding protests by political parties, organisations and social bodies pose risk of Covid infection as social distancing norms are often ignored. As health experts warn of a likely rise in Covid-19 cases, should there be a ban on mass protests? Readers share their views...

Protests needed to bring change

Mass protests need to be aggressive in nature for it to have an effect. Online protests do not even get registered, let alone make any difference. For example, if the authorities physically see residents supporting a cause, it has a direct impact. Slogans have an impact. On the issue of online university exams, we organised many protests. Over 1,000 students supported our cause, but we took adequate steps to ensure that protestors follow social distancing norms, and we succeeded. We followed the rules. After all, the collector or vice-chancellor will not pay attention to a Google Meet call or a Zoom meeting for a protest.

Dayanand Shinde

Nothing is precious than life

At the time when the world is fighting Covid-19 and our economy is touching a new low, I do not think mass protests should be allowed. A deadly virus is killing people. Making space and fulfilling requirements for medicine and hospital beds is of utmost importance. A more formal process needs to be followed to make your demands heard. Risking each other’s lives is of no use. No topic is more important than a person’s life. Even if one decides to hold a protest, precautions should be taken. There will be few people who will come together while prescribing to the social distancing norms and use masks. But an emotionally charged mob is bound to flout these rules. The students’ protests in universities are bound to happen too as the exam process has had multiple glitches, but one must take ample precaution to check the spread of virus.

Rushi Pardeshi

Hold agitation by following precautions

According to information regarding Covid-19, precaution is the best way forward right now. There are various points of reference. In various countries, many ways have been adopted to tackle the coronavirus. In India, the people who live hand-to-mouth coupled with a government that cannot provide for everyone, there are various unique problems. From March 22, everyone has been a patient and over 90 people have died while travelling on Shramik special trains launched for migrants. Maratha reservation, Hathras are topics that cannot be expected to go unheard under the guise of Covid-19, it is not possible. We used the “chatri (umbrella)” pattern to protest for rickshaws in July and maintained social distancing. Most of our meetings have also shifted to a place where social distancing is possible. Likewise, there are various ways in which we can hold protests. Next week, we are going to sing abhangs in front of Shiv Sena office while maintaining social distancing to get our message across. We need to be creative, but saying no to protests is not correct.

Nitin Pawar

Social distancing, mask should be the norm

In the Covid-19 times, protests against injustice have been going on for some time. Democracy gives us the right to protest, but the pandemic has spread and affected people across the world. Many were infected forcing authorities to declare lockdowns with the most affected being slum dwellers and daily wage labourers. Once jobs were lost, their protests began. Food is a necessity and job loss directly affected the capacity of providing food. Still, the first and foremost requirement should be using mask and following social distancing norms. One must follow these norms. The aim of some political protests has only been to be visible on visual media. In some other protests, the use of masks and social distancing is often ignored. Even the relaxations of lockdown rules have led to a large number of people on the streets. Residents on streets are often seen not wearing mask which could pose risk of virus spread.

Bhagwan Vairat