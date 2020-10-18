YourSpace: Pune residents resolve to keep virus at bay during this festive season

People came to Mandai in large numbers for shopping on the eve of Navratri in Pune, India, on Friday, October 16, 2020. Readers say that people should keep festival celebrations low key and to avoid the rush, people should engage in early shopping to avoid the typical rush during the last week of the festival. (Rahul Raut/HT)

The prime minister and the chief minister have underlined the need for residents to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures. With the authorities taking adequate measures to check virus spread in view of the easing of lockdown restrictions and upcoming festive season, readers list steps they will take as responsible citizens...

Extra caution necessary during festivities

It is being recorded by authorities that during the Ganeshotsav and post the festival, Covid-19 cases increased. One of my closest friends lost his family member due to the virus. Against this background, we have decided to celebrate festivals at home itself. We are not even going to buy food items from outside, but will prepare the delicacies at home. To avoid the eleventh-hour rush, we have decided to do online shopping. We have even appealed to our extended family to avoid home visits during this Diwali.

Vivek Patil

Avoid visiting hometowns, villages

Though Diwali is auspicious and one of the major festivals, I think people should avoid meeting each other during the festival this year. It is a tradition that people go to their native villages and towns during festivals. But this year, it should be avoided. The Covid-19 virus spread is mainly in urban areas like Mumbai, Pune and other cities. If people visited their native places, it would help to spread viruses in rural areas. We should strictly follow the prevention guidelines given by local and central authorities.

Smita Bhatane

Do early shopping to avoid virus spread

The government is taking adequate steps and giving instructions to be followed during festivals. I think it is true and we experienced it during the Ganesh festival. People should keep festival celebrations low key. To avoid the rush, people should engage in early shopping to avoid the typical rush during the last week of the festival. We have strictly decided not to visit relatives and will do video chat with them during the festival.

Vinay Kulkarni

Mask usage, a necessity

Each year we used to go to West Bengal to celebrate the Diwali festival with relatives. But this year, we are planning to drop the plan. We might go outstation around Pune for a day, but will prefer to do one day return and avoid contact with anybody else. I think it is necessary to wear a mask, but many people on streets are seen ignoring this important prevention. In some places, people have masks but they put it on their chin instead of covering their nose and mouth. I strictly instruct these people, mainly vendors, to wear masks properly.

Rachna Gupta

Avoid unnecessary travel

Wearing a mask and sanitising hands regularly is a key for keeping Covid-19 infection away. If hundreds of people used a mask and avoided travelling unnecessarily, it would help to get control the virus spread. Diwali is an annual festival, but the coronavirus pandemic is not a yearly affair. People just need to tone down the festivities and avoid unnecessary travel during vacation time.

Ranjit Nair

Diwali 2020 at home

All our relatives have decided to not visit each other this year. We will celebrate Diwali at home only and make delicious dishes. Due to commercialisation, from last many years, we used to purchase sweets from outside. This year is a good time to prepare our traditional menus during Diwali. We have decided not to go outside for shopping. As it is, I and my husband both are engaged in work from home. We haven’t used office wear or other clothes for the last few months which are lying idle in cupboard.

Geeta Kumar

No Diwali celebrations in society

Every Diwali, we use to burst crackers and build a play fort in our society. Considering the Covid-19 situation, I convinced my kids not to play with any other children in the parking lot. Even other families from our residential society have decided to not arrange any common Diwali function.

Vaishnavi Joshi