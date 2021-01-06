Sections
Home / Pune News / ZP CEO to intervene in non-payment of school fees issue

ZP CEO to intervene in non-payment of school fees issue

Prasad said that the schools have been asked to allow the students to fill the form and appear for class 10

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 17:08 IST

By Namrata Devikar, Hindustan Times Pune

Ayush Prasad (Hindustan Times)

Despite several notifications from the Deputy Director of Education (DYDE), four private schools in the city have not filled class 10 forms of students who have not paid full fees this academic year.

In an attempt to provide relief to parents and resolve the matter, Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer Ayush Prasad will be conducting a hearing on January 6.

Prasad said that the schools have been asked to allow the students to fill the form and appear for class 10.

“Parents approached us regarding the matter. So we have asked the parents and schools to meet us on January 6. We will be asking schools to let the students fill the form and appear for the class 10 from their respective schools as they have been students for a long time there. Because of pandemic, some parents are not able to pay the entire fees. They should be given a few more months to pay the fee. However, meanwhile the child should not suffer. And so we have called the meeting to resolve the matter,” said Prasad.



Jayshree Deshpande, president of the parents’ association of Pune said that due to the pandemic, the parents were able to pay only half the fee.

“But the schools have refused to fill the class 10 form of students. The children as well as parents are suffering due to this attitude. Despite several complaints launched at the DYDE and several meetings with the school management, the issue has not been resolved,” said Deshpande.

She added that at last there is a hearing on this matter. Parents are hopeful that some concrete decision will be taken to give relief to parents.

