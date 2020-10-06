Sections
Rajniesh to resume shoot in Lucknow

Actor Rajniesh Duggall is back in Lucknow to restart the shoot for the upcoming film ‘Bagawat’ that got stalled due to pandemic. He left a day before ‘Janta...

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:39 IST

By Deep Saxena,

Rajniesh Duggall in Lucknow for his next film ‘Bagawat’ (Sourced photo)

Actor Rajniesh Duggall is back in Lucknow to restart the shoot for the upcoming film ‘Bagawat’ that got stalled due to pandemic. He left a day before ‘Janta Curfew’ and returned lately to join the crew shooting at a club in the suburb.

“A lot of changed since then. From a crew of 200 we are down to 120 only. We were supposed to shoot at an old haveli but now a set has been created on the same campus. Outsiders are not allowed and utmost safety is been taken,” said the actor. The shoot began with actors like Shishir Sharma, Aham Sharma and others from Sunday while his schedule will start from Friday. The film, directed by Sanjiv Jaiswal, is a sequel to ‘Shudra: The Rising’.

“I came early to prepare myself a bit. I visited the set and saw the entire crew following all safety measures. Earlier, the unit was quarantined and rapid tests were also done. ‘Ab bhagwan ka naam lekar kaam karna hai’ because self-safety is the key. Due to the pandemic everything has gone haywire. One of the actors got stuck so we had to replace him and now have to re-shoot some portions.”

Before this he shot for a government commercial in Delhi. “I stayed there for a few days and then headed for Vrindavan for a day to meet my mother. When I returned, I quarantined myself for two days and got a Covid test done and met others after testing negative,” he said.

After this month-long schedule he will be shooting for a web-series. “The line-up is ready and I hope all goes well. Next, I’m shooting for a web series but since I am in a particular look I want to complete ‘Bagawat’ first. It’s a very interesting project and its story is the real hero the film.”

He will be next seen in an OTT series ‘The Ghost Thesis’ which also stars Shishir Sharma. “It’s a paranormal thriller based on a mind game.”

