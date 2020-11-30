Rakhi on a song in Lucknow!

Lucknowite and film director Mahrukh Mirza is currently shooting for web-series ‘Tawaif’ in his hometown these days. He has earlier directed Aasif Khan’s debut film ‘Rama O Rama’, ‘Yara Dildara’ and Ayub Khan’s ‘Mashooq’.

The filmmaker is shooting a film after a long gap. Avi Kashyap and Sneha Gupta play the lead roles. The multi-starrer series also features Ashmit Patel, Rakhi Sawant, Mukesh Rishi, Ayesha Julka, Raza Murad, Asif Sheikh and Naseeruddin Shah in the cast. The shoot has been underway at various locations since a week.

Sneha started her career as contestant in ‘Dance India Dance-3’ and has done shows ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ and ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ while Avi hails from Ghaziabad.

For the last three days, the crew has been shooting for the title song at the so-called Marine Drive section near Ambedkar Memorial in Gomti Nagar with actor Rakhi Sawant. A large number of the support team of dancers shook a leg with the actor. To maintain social distancing the production team was continuously announcing that an arm’s distance be maintained during the rehearsals and shots.

“’Tawaif’ is currently a working title as the film is based on the subject. It’s a modern story on the state of ‘tawaifs’ (dancers) in the backdrop. It’s an 8-episode series and will be shot over 120 days in and around Lucknow. The shoot started on November 19 at a prominent hotel at Parivartan Chowk. Ashmit Patel and Mukesh Rishi have already shot and in coming days we have a galaxy of actors who will come down to shoot,” executive producer Rizwan Khan said. A small portion will be shot in Goa too.

A lot of actors from Lucknow are featured in the series which includes Rakhi Jaiswal, Devendra Modi, Meraj Alam and Vandana Singh.