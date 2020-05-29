11 more test Covid-19 positive in Jharkhand; cases rise to 469

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Eleven more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 469 in the state, health officials said.

Of the total cases, 300 were migrants who returned to the state recently, they said.

There are 253 active cases now, while 212 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Four persons died since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31.

Altogether 5,343 travellers are under surveillance while 3,901 returnees completed observation of 28 days, officials said.

While 98,547 people are now lodged in various quarantine centres, 2,58,188 people are quarantined at home.

The recovery rate in Jharkhand is 45.20 per cent against the national average of 42.75 per cent, they said.