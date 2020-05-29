Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / 11 more test Covid-19 positive in Jharkhand; cases rise to 469

11 more test Covid-19 positive in Jharkhand; cases rise to 469

There are 253 active cases now, while 212 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Four persons died since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31.

Updated: May 29, 2020 10:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Altogether 5,343 travellers are under surveillance while 3,901 returnees completed observation of 28 days,. (PTI)

Eleven more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 469 in the state, health officials said.

Of the total cases, 300 were migrants who returned to the state recently, they said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

There are 253 active cases now, while 212 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Four persons died since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31.

Altogether 5,343 travellers are under surveillance while 3,901 returnees completed observation of 28 days, officials said.



While 98,547 people are now lodged in various quarantine centres, 2,58,188 people are quarantined at home.

The recovery rate in Jharkhand is 45.20 per cent against the national average of 42.75 per cent, they said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nine test positive in Kangra, Hamirpur; Himachal’s Covid-19 tally touches 290
May 29, 2020 11:18 IST
Rajya Sabha secretariat officer posted at Parliament tests positive for Covid-19, say officials
May 29, 2020 11:19 IST
Don’t abandon us, we don’t transmit coronavirus, say Cairo’s dogs and cats
May 29, 2020 11:17 IST
Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 finds favour on Russian TV
May 29, 2020 11:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.