Home / Ranchi / 13 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Jharkhand so far, says state health department

13 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Jharkhand so far, says state health department

Out of the total patients recovered, six are from Ranchi, four from Bokaro, two from Hazaribagh and one from Simdega.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:54 IST

By Asian News International, Ranchi

Thirteen COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jharkhand till now and the recovery ratio in this week was 18 per cent, the State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, the state has till April 25 reported 67 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Total active cases in the state is 51 and there has been 2 deaths so far . The deaths due to comorbidites and other causes are 1.

With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.



