17 prisoners in Jharkhand's Dhanbad Divisional Jail test positive for Covid-19

17 prisoners in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad Divisional Jail test positive for Covid-19

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Dhanbad

An official said that rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sunday and 17 results came out positive. (Representational Photo c)

As many as 17 inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhanbad Raj Maheswaram said, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sunday and 17 results came out positive.

“The infected inmates have been isolated. Doctors are monitoring their condition,” Maheswaram said.

There are total 935 prisoners in the jail as on date.



Earlier, many inmates in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Godda District Jail and Dumka Central Jail in the state had tested positive for Covid-19.

