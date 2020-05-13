172 Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand

Of the new cases, 6 cases have been identified form Hazaribagh and 1 from Ranchi. (ANI)

Seven more Covid-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 172, state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

“7 more Covid-19 cases reported in Jharkhand today - 6 from Hazaribagh and 1 from Ranchi. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 172,” Kulkarni said.

A total of 70,756 cases have been reported from the country of which 22,455 persons have been cured and 2,293 deaths had occurred.

In the last 24 hours, 1,538 patients were cured of the disease. At present, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country.