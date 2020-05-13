Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
172 Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand

A total of 70,756 cases have been reported from the country of which 22,455 persons have been cured and 2,293 deaths had occurred.

Updated: May 13, 2020 11:21 IST

By Asian News International, Ranchi

Of the new cases, 6 cases have been identified form Hazaribagh and 1 from Ranchi. (ANI)

Seven more Covid-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 172, state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

Of the new cases, 6 cases have been identified form Hazaribagh and 1 from Ranchi.

“7 more Covid-19 cases reported in Jharkhand today - 6 from Hazaribagh and 1 from Ranchi. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 172,” Kulkarni said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,538 patients were cured of the disease. At present, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country.

