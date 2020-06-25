18 fresh coronavirus cases in Jharkhand take state tally to 2,219 ; death toll at 12

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

Death toll due to Covid-19 in Jharkhand has touched 12 (PTI)

Eighteen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Wednesday, while a person died due to coronavirus infections, the state government said in its bulletin.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The number of people who have been found to be infected rose to 2,219 with the detection of the fresh cases, it said.

So far, twelve people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in the state, it added.

There are 632 active cases in the state at present, it said.

In all, 55 people recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total to 1,575.