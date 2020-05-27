18 new Coronavirus cases reported in Jharkhand, state tally at 428

Eighteen Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 426, said the state health department.

The statewide coronavirus tally includes 247 active cases.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,45,380, including 60,491 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,167 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.