18 new Coronavirus cases reported in Jharkhand, state tally at 428

18 new Coronavirus cases reported in Jharkhand, state tally at 428

The statewide coronavirus tally includes 247 active cases.

Updated: May 27, 2020 05:58 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ranchi

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,45,380, including 60,491 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,167 deaths. (Pratik Chorge/HT file photo)

Eighteen Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 426, said the state health department.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,45,380, including 60,491 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,167 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

