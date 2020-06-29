Sections
Home / Ranchi / 22 more test Covid-19 positive in Jharkhand; tally rises to 2,364

22 more test Covid-19 positive in Jharkhand; tally rises to 2,364

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Twelve people have died of Covid-19 in the state since March 31. (HT photo)

Twenty-two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, raising the state’s tally to 2,364, a health department bulletin said.

According to it, 69 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The recovery rate in Jharkhand is at 75.84 per cent, it said, adding that overall 1,793 people have been cured of the disease.

At present, the state has 559 active cases.



Twelve people have died of Covid-19 in the state since March 31. Ranchi accounted for four fatalities followed by two each in Bokaro and Hazaribag and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Koderma and Simdega.

A total of 1,37,438 samples have been tested so far, it added.

