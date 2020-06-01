Sections
Home / Ranchi / 25 more Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 635

Out of the new cases, two are from Sahebganj and 23 from Dhanbad.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

Twenty-five more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand taking the total number of cases in the state to 635, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Twenty-five more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand taking the total number of cases in the state to 635, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 8,392 new Covid-19 cases and 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

