Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / 33 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally touches 281

33 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally touches 281

While maximum 18 cases were reported from Garhwa district, five each cases were found in East Singhbhum’s Jamshedpur and Koderma districts.

Updated: May 21, 2020 09:40 IST

By Bedanti Saran, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Family of migrant workers walks in Dhanbad. (Chandan Paul/HT Photos)

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported the highest ever spike in Covid-19 positive cases after 33 people, mostly migrant workers, from across the state’s six districts were found infected.

With discovery of these cases, the total count of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 281.

While maximum 18 cases were reported from Garhwa district, five each cases were found in East Singhbhum’s Jamshedpur and Koderma districts. Besides, Giridih district recorded two new cases and Hazaribag, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Gumla districts detected one case each.

In Garhwa, 14 cases were reported from Korwadih, three cases from Vishnupura and one case from Majhiaon blocks.



“Fourteen migrant workers, who had arrived here from Mumbai and were put in government quarantine centre at Korwadih, were tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Earlier, one person from this group had been found infected with this respiratory disease. The patients are being shifted to district’s Covid-19 hospital,” said Garhwa civil surgeon Dr NK Rajak.

With increase of 18 cases on Thursday, Garhwa district has now 47 positive cases.

In East Singhbhum’s Jamshedpur, three of a family in Govindur locality have tested Corona positive along one patient each from Mango and Golmuri on Wednesday.

“Since the three patients are from a single family we are secluding the area as a micro-containment zone. But the patients testing positive from Mango and Golmuri didn’t come in contact with any other person hence there will be no containment zones in those two localities,” said Ravishankar Shukla, East Singhbhum DC.

Koderma district also reported five new positive cases. “All persons tested positive are migrant workers,” said Koderma civil surgeon Dr Parvati Kumari Nag.

Giridih civil surgeon Dr B Das too confirmed detection of two new cases from the district. He said, “The two patients are migrant workers who had came here from Surat and were kept in government quarantine centre at Jammua block.”

