34 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally now 1,839

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported 34 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 1,839, according to the health department.

There are 709 active cases in the state, said a bulletin issued by the department.

A total of 1,121 people have recovered, including 121 during the day, it said.

The state has recorded nine deaths so far, it added.

With 218 active cases, East Singhbhum district has the highest cases, followed by Simdega (114), Koderma (85), Ramgarh (40), Gumla (35), West Singhbhum (46) and Ranchi (46), it said.

The state has so far conducted 1,10,813 Covid-19 tests, it added.